Sunil Gavaskar Calls Babar Azam His Favorite Cricketer from Pakistan

Indian batting great, Sunil Gavaskar, has named Babar Azam as his current favorite Pakistani cricketer.

Gavaskar was chatting with the crowd during the South Africa versus India Test match, when a question regarding his favorite Pakistani player was asked.

Sunil Gavaskar picked Babar Azam as his current favourite Pakistani player ❤️

The right-handed batter named Zaheer Abbas, the Asian Bradman, as his favorite Pakistani cricketer.

1992 World Cup winning captain, Imran Khan, was placed second. Third-placed was Javed Miandad, while Wasim Akram came fourth.

Talking about his current favorite, he named Babar Azam as the Pakistani cricketer he admires the most.

Gavaskar played 125 Tests for India, scoring 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12. He scored 34 centuries, with a highest score of 236*.

Hailing from Mumbai, the 5 foot 5 inches tall batter was the first batting superstar from India. His record of 34 Test centuries remained intact for years before it was surpassed by another batting great, Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 51 centuries.

Gavaskar was also part of the Indian team which won the 1983 ICC Cricket World Cup. India became the second team, after West Indies, to win a Cricket World Cup. They defeated West Indies in the Final to stop the Windies from winning their third consecutive World Cup trophy.