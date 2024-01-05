Aamer Jamal Smashes Records in His Debut Test Series

In the third and final Test match between Pakistan and Australia, currently underway in Sydney, the home team suffered a significant setback, being bowled out for 299 runs.

Pakistan’s pace bowler, Aamer Jamal, delivered yet another splendid performance with the ball, claiming 6 wickets. This achievement makes him the first bowler in Pakistan’s Test cricket history to take 18 wickets in a debut series spanning three matches or fewer.

Jamal took seven wickets in the first Test, including a 6-fer in the first innings. He followed it up with five wickets at the MCG in the second Test and took another 6-fer in the first innings of the Sydney Test.

Pakistan displayed a remarkable performance, swiftly securing the final four wickets while conceding a mere 10 runs post the tea break.

In a pivotal moment, Mitchell Marsh, after crafting a resilient 54-run innings, offered an easy catch to Shan Masood at mid-off, falling prey to Jamal’s strategic bowling.

Additionally, Travis Head’s brief stint at the crease ended at just 10 runs, as he was trapped by Aamer Jamal’s precision, resulting in an LBW dismissal during the second session.

Aamer Jamal finished with impressive figures of 6 for 69, bowling 21.4 overs, and played a key role in restricting the Australians to 299 runs over 109.4 overs.

Aamer Jamal’s outstanding performance, where he not only smashed over 80 runs but also took a six-wicket haul in the same match, has earned him a place alongside Pakistan’s legendary World Cup 1992-winning captain, Imran Khan.

Imran Khan achieved this remarkable feat against India in 1983, making Aamer Jamal’s accomplishment a noteworthy addition to Pakistan cricket’s illustrious history.

Furthermore, Jamal has also joined the elite club of Pakistani bowlers with the best bowling figures in Sydney, alongside Mohammad Asif and Imran Khan.

Player Figures Year Mohammad Asif 6-41 2010 Imran Khan 6-63 1977 Aamer Jamal 6-69 2024 Imran Khan 6-102 1977

The Green Shirts scored 313 runs in their first innings and now have a lead of 14 runs. They are currently batting to set a target for Australia.