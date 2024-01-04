Date Revealed for Pakistan and India Clash in T20 World Cup 2024

The ICC T20 World Cup schedule for this year has been confirmed, and Pakistan and India find themselves in the same group.

According to reports, Pakistan and India are grouped with Ireland, Canada, and the United States, the host nation.

Pakistan’s first match is against the USA on June 6, followed by the highly-anticipated Pakistan-India clash in New York on June 9. They will also play Canada on June 11 in New York, and their match with Ireland is set for June 16 in Florida.

After the first round, the top two teams from each group will move on to the Super Eight round, where they will be divided into two groups.

Sources also indicated that the ICC has sent the schedule to cricket boards and broadcasters for feedback and approval, with the final schedule expected to be released soon.

Regarding the Pakistan-India match, due to the time zone difference (New York is ten hours behind Pakistan), there’s talk of possibly moving it to June 8 to better suit viewers in Pakistan and India for a prime-time match.

The tournament will be held in the United States and the West Indies from June 4 to June 30, featuring 20 teams divided into four groups.