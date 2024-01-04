Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Date Revealed for Pakistan and India Clash in T20 World Cup 2024

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 4, 2024 | 6:40 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The ICC T20 World Cup schedule for this year has been confirmed, and Pakistan and India find themselves in the same group.

According to reports, Pakistan and India are grouped with Ireland, Canada, and the United States, the host nation.

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s first match is against the USA on June 6, followed by the highly-anticipated Pakistan-India clash in New York on June 9. They will also play Canada on June 11 in New York, and their match with Ireland is set for June 16 in Florida.

After the first round, the top two teams from each group will move on to the Super Eight round, where they will be divided into two groups.

Sources also indicated that the ICC has sent the schedule to cricket boards and broadcasters for feedback and approval, with the final schedule expected to be released soon.

Regarding the Pakistan-India match, due to the time zone difference (New York is ten hours behind Pakistan), there’s talk of possibly moving it to June 8 to better suit viewers in Pakistan and India for a prime-time match.

ALSO READ

The tournament will be held in the United States and the West Indies from June 4 to June 30, featuring 20 teams divided into four groups.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>