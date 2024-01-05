CM Asked to Delay Matric Exams Across Punjab

The All Pakistan Private Schools Association (APPSA) has written a letter to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab and the Secretary of Higher Education, recommending to delay the upcoming matric exam by a month.

In his letter, APPSA Central President, Mian Shabir Ahmad Hashmi, expressed their concerns regarding the negative effects of smog and extended winter holidays on students.

Hashmi in his letter highlighted the loss of crucial study time of students due to the prolonged winter break, urging the officials to delay the matriculation exams.

The APPSA Central President, Mian Shabir Ahmad Hashmi, informed Mohsin Naqvi and the Secretary of Higher Education that the extended winter break has resulted in an incomplete syllabus.

In order to complete the remaining syllabus and allow students sufficient time for revision, a one-month delay in the matric exams has been proposed by Shabir Ahmad Hashmi.

Furthermore, he suggested starting the matriculation exam from April 15th, citing extended holidays and the upcoming elections as additional factors that justify the need for this adjustment.

The APPSA’s request extends to all examinations, including PAF, PEMA, and Matric, urging the relevant officials to announce a month delay. It is important to note that the matric exams are scheduled to be held across Punjab on March 1.