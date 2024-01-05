Steaks, Burgers & BBQ: Pakistan Railways Introduces Top-Notch Dining Experience [Video]

The Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer, Amir Baloch, officially opened the ‘Premium Lounge,’ a state-of-the-art dining car at Lahore Railway Station on Thursday.

The initiative is aimed at improving the overall passenger experience by providing a modern and comfortable dining facility.

The ‘Premium Lounge,’ linked to the Bahauddin Zakariya Express is the first step by the Railways management towards enhancing facilities.

During his conversation with media personnel, the Pakistan Railways chief stressed the significance of enhancing passenger experience, raising food and beverage standards, ensuring value for money in the design of the dining car.

In the next phase, Railways intends to equip the Hazara Express with the same modern facilities as the Bahauddin Zakariya Express.

Quality dinning facilities on passenger train services soon. Pakistan Railways is fully committed to improve its services. Appreciate your support for national railways. pic.twitter.com/Epttw9xsif — Syed Mazhar Ali Shah (@mazharkcl) January 3, 2024

Baloch added that despite all the challenges, Pakistan Railways is committed to providing passengers with the best facilities. He revealed that they partnered with a private firm to implement the project on a ‘Develop-and-run’ basis.

In response to a question, the Chief Executive revealed that the Lahore dining car contract is for one year, providing bedding services to passengers at Rs 250 each.

He further disclosed that the dining car accommodates 45 passengers simultaneously and the car’s menu comprises of more than 40 dishes. Additionally, an oven has been provided for fresh baked ‘roti’, and barbecue and pizza will also be offered.

Moreover, the railways management plans to add several other dining cars to train in the coming days.