Steaks, Burgers & BBQ: Pakistan Railways Introduces Top-Notch Dining Experience [Video]

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 5, 2024 | 11:34 am

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer, Amir Baloch, officially opened the ‘Premium Lounge,’ a state-of-the-art dining car at Lahore Railway Station on Thursday.

The initiative is aimed at improving the overall passenger experience by providing a modern and comfortable dining facility.

ALSO READ

The ‘Premium Lounge,’ linked to the Bahauddin Zakariya Express is the first step by the Railways management towards enhancing facilities.

During his conversation with media personnel, the Pakistan Railways chief stressed the significance of enhancing passenger experience, raising food and beverage standards, ensuring value for money in the design of the dining car.

In the next phase, Railways intends to equip the Hazara Express with the same modern facilities as the Bahauddin Zakariya Express.

Baloch added that despite all the challenges, Pakistan Railways is committed to providing passengers with the best facilities. He revealed that they partnered with a private firm to implement the project on a ‘Develop-and-run’ basis.

In response to a question, the Chief Executive revealed that the Lahore dining car contract is for one year, providing bedding services to passengers at Rs 250 each.

He further disclosed that the dining car accommodates 45 passengers simultaneously and the car’s menu comprises of more than 40 dishes. Additionally, an oven has been provided for fresh baked ‘roti’, and barbecue and pizza will also be offered.

Moreover, the railways management plans to add several other dining cars to train in the coming days.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Popular PSL Presenter Roha Nadeem Ties The Knot
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>