Canada Issues Travel Advisory for its Citizens in Pakistan

In light of the ongoing security situation, the Canadian government has issued a fresh travel advisory for its citizens in Pakistan, suggesting that they exercise a “high degree of caution.”

In the latest advisory, Canada has informed its citizens about the threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence, and kidnapping.

Furthermore, it has advised Canadian nationals against traveling to various areas, including within 50 km of the border with Afghanistan.

Additionally, other prohibited locations include the following:

Areas within 10 km of the borders with China, India and Iran.

The section of the Karakoram Highway from Mansehra to Chilas.

Areas within 10 km of the Line of Control, except the official border crossings at Wagah, the Grand Trunk Road leading there, Khunjerab Pass, and the Karakorum Highway leading there.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The province of Balochistan.

The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, except for the following districts: Haripur Abbottabad Mansehra Buner Chitral



Moreover, Canadian nationals have been advised to avoid non-essential travel to Karachi, citing violence and the potential risk of terrorism. “If you are in Pakistan, avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place,” Canada stated in the advisory to its citizens.

It is important to mention that Pakistan has witnessed an increase in terrorist attacks after the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.