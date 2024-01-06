iPhone 16 Pro Leaks With Almost Completely Unchanged Design

The iPhone 16 series is not coming until at least September-October this year, but we already have a series of early renders based on the iPhone 16 Pro’s prototypes courtesy of MacRumors.

iPhone 16 Pro is codenamed “Diablo” while the Pro Max is internally known as “Lightning” at the moment. Unsurprisingly, these early glimpses suggest that Apple may be sticking to a familiar design formula, closely resembling their predecessors. The only changes appear to be the larger screens and a dedicated Capture button on the side.

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro is set to make its mark with a 6.27-inch screen diagonal. Preliminary dimensions of this highly anticipated device reveal it to be 149.6 x 71.45 x 8.25mm in size, with a weight of approximately 194 grams.

Meanwhile, its larger sibling, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, ups the screen size to 6.85 inches. It’s anticipated to come in at dimensions of 163 x 77.58 x 8.25mm and a weight of around 225 grams.

Beyond their size, both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature upgraded 48MP ultrawide cameras while the smaller iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to include a 5x tetraprism zoom lens.

The most interesting hardware change in the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro series is undoubtedly the all-new Capture button. It’s rumored to introduce a force sensor, seamlessly integrated into the phone’s frame. This addition is expected to be exclusive to the Pro model iPhones, setting them apart from the rest of Apple’s lineup.

The Capture button will act as a convenient shortcut for the camera app. Its placement on the device is carefully considered, flush with the phone’s frame for easier use.

However, the addition of the Capture button comes with a trade-off. To accommodate this feature, Apple will need to make some adjustments. One notable change is the relocation of the US-exclusive mmWave antenna, which will be shifted to the left side of the device.