iOS 17.2.1 Update Breaks iPhones Again With Overheating and Mobile Network Issues

iOS 17 plagued the latest iPhones with issues for a while until Apple released a fix for everyone around the world. However, it seems that the software issues are still not over for many.

Now the iOS 17.2.1 update has broken cellular connectivity for many iPhone users, stopping them from connecting to any wireless network providers. The issue appears to be affecting several iPhone models at the same time and Apple is yet to acknowledge or issue a fix.

Apple announced iOS 17.2.1 as an update with “important bug fixes.” But in China and Japan, the same update said it “fixes a problem that can make the battery run out faster.” It seemed as if iOS 17.2.1 solved battery problems worldwide since it had the same build number. But this may not be true. Also, some reports say that iOS 17.2.1 has a problem that stops the iPhone from connecting to cellular networks, ruining connectivity.

Some users are also reporting overheating issues with the iOS 17.2.1 update, which is something a previous update promised to fix. iOS 17 originally launched with a host of bugs which Apple is still trying to fix. The iPhone maker has even stopped working on the next iOS 18 generation to work on the currently existing issues on iOS 17.

Now we can only look forward to the iOS 17.3, which is currently in its beta phase, to fix these issues and hopefully not introduce new ones similar to Microsoft’s Windows updates. The iOS 17.3 update is expected to be released sometime later this month with bug fixes, performance improvements, and perhaps some new features as well.

Until Apple issues an official fix, users can try resetting network settings through the phone’s settings menu.