You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 12 on Interest-Free Installments

The vanilla iPhone from Apple’s 2020 iPhone 12 lineup can be PTA-approved in interest-free installments on Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall online shopping platform.

Since there is only a single listing, all iPhone 12 models are approved at a total cost of Rs. 148,000, or as low as Rs. 12,333 per month through installments. This service is only available to Bank Alfalah credit card holders.

Alfa Mall offers installment options for 3 to 12 months, all without any markup. However, the 12-month option asks for a 10% processing fee while the rest are limited to 5%.

ALSO READ You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 12 Pro on Interest-Free Installments

You can avail of this offer by choosing an installment plan (3 to 12 months), entering your CNIC number, and the 15-digit IMEI number of your iPhone 12. An IMEI number is your smartphone’s unique identification number that can be found on the retail box or in the phone’s settings menu.

ALSO READ You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 12 Mini on Interest-Free Installments

Once your transaction is complete, Alfa Mall will generate a PTA approval request after which your phone should be approved within 10-12 days. After 12 days, the Alfa Mall seller responsible for your PTA approval will call you to inform you once the phone is approved.

If you don’t receive a call within 12 days, you can manually check your phone’s approval status at PTA’s official website or by sending your IMEI number via SMS to 8484.

Specifications