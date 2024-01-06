No Pakistani Nominated Across 9 Categories of ICC Player of the Year Awards

The year 2023 proved to be a nightmare for Pakistan cricket, leaving fans disappointed as no Pakistani player received recognition at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Awards in 2023.

In the last two years, Pakistan cricket had been exceptional, thanks to the outstanding performances of players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi. However, the same players failed to live up to the expectations of their fans in 2023.

Reflecting on the ICC Awards in 2021, it was a different story. These very players had dominated world cricket, showcasing their brilliance in all three formats of the game. Additionally, Pakistan women’s team player Fatima Sana had been honored with the Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award.

Let’s take a closer look at the ICC Awards 2021.

Player Award Shaheen Afridi Men’s Cricketer of the Year Babar Azam Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Mohammad Rizwan Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year Fatima Sana Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year

Shaheen Afridi, renowned for his exceptional fast bowling spells, clinched the Men’s Cricketer of the Year award in 2021. However, it appears that his form took a nosedive in the recent year, 2023, as he seemed off-color.

On the other hand, Babar Azam, who had held the No. 1 position in the One Day International (ODI) batting rankings, continued his batting prowess and maintained his top spot in the ODI batting rankings. In recognition of his outstanding performances, he was honored with the Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award in 2021. Mohammad Rizwan, too, made his mark by securing an award in the T20I category.

Moreover, 2022 had been brilliant for Pakistan’s then captain, Babar Azam. Babar Azam’s leadership skills were highly commendable during this period, earning him the Men’s ODI Cricketer of 2022, followed by the prestigious Men’s Cricketer of the Year award.

However, the year 2023 proved to be a challenging one for Babar Azam, as he struggled to showcase his batting prowess, yet he managed to retain his position as the No. 1 ODI-ranked batter.

However in 2023, no Pakistani player, including women cricketers, received recognition in the ICC awards, which included 9 categories and featured 36 nominations. Truly reflecting that the Pakistan cricket team was nowhere near its usual standards.