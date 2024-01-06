Here is Pakistan’s Fixture for T20 Word Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently unveiled the official fixtures for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, placing arch-rivals Pakistan and India in the same group once again.

Pakistan is placed in Group A and will play all its matches in the USA during the group stage, starting its T20 World Cup campaign against the host team on June 6th.

Here are Pakistan’s group fixtures for T20 World Cup 2024:

Fixture Date Venue Pakistan vs. USA 6 June 2024 Dallas Pakistan vs. India 9 June 2024 New York Pakistan vs. Canada 11 June 2024 New York Pakistan vs. Ireland 16 June 2024 Florida

Cricket fans are now eagerly marking June 9 on their calendars, as it promises to be a thrilling and exciting match between Pakistan and India, set to be played in New York. This match is expected to be a fantastic spectacle.

Following this, the Green Shirts will face Canada and Ireland. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8 stage.

It must be noted that Pakistan finished as the runners-up in the last T20 World Cup 2022, suffering a defeat against England in the final.

In every World Cup, teams face upsets, and Pakistan is no exception. If Pakistan avoids major upsets, they will qualify for the Super 8 stage, where they will head to the Caribbean. There, they are likely to face strong teams such as South Africa, England, and the West Indies.