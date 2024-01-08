Here’s the Full Schedule of AFC Asian Cup 2024

The Asian Football Confederation is going to kickstart its most anticipated competition this year from 12 January 2024 till 10 February 2024. The competition takes place after every four years and this year 24 teams will take part in the mega-event.

All the 24 teams in the competition have announced their squads before the biggest Asian football event, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran.

The competition will consist of six groups and each group in the competition will have four teams. The top two teams in the competition will qualify for the round of 16 automatically, whereas four best placed third-ranked teams from the groups will also qualify for the knockout stage, which means out of 6 groups, four best 3rd placed teams will go through.

From South Asia India is the only team who has qualified out of the seven countries in SAFF (South Asian Football Federation).

Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Australia, Japan and Iran are considered one of the favorites in this competition, whereas Uzbekistan are being coined as the “Dark Horses” in this edition of the AFC Asian Cup.

Out of all the groups, the group of death is “Group D” which boasts dangerous sides like Japan, Vietnam, Iraq and Indonesia. Japan is the most-deadly side of all, as they defeated the likes of Spain and Germany in group stages of the FIFA world cup 2022 and lost to Croatia in the knockouts only on penalties.

This will be the third time the continental tournament returns to Qatar after the Gulf nation also organized the Asian Cup in 1988 and 2011.

Six World Cup venues will stage the AFC Asian Cup matches Al Janoub Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium apart from this, two more stadiums will host the competition as well including Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium and Abdullah Stadium.

Check Out the Groups:

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Lebanon India Iran Japan Korea Republic Saudi Arabia Qatar Syria UAE Indonesia Malaysia Oman China Uzbekistan Hong Kong Iraq Jordan Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Australia Palestine Vietnam Bahrain Thailand

Here is the full schedule of the tournament: