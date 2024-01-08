Here’s the Full Schedule of AFC Asian Cup 2024

The Asian Football Confederation is going to kickstart its most anticipated competition this year from 12 January 2024 till 10 February 2024. The competition takes place after every four years and this year 24 teams will take part in the mega-event.
All the 24 teams in the competition have announced their squads before the biggest Asian football event, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran.
The competition will consist of six groups and each group in the competition will have four teams. The top two teams in the competition will qualify for the round of 16 automatically, whereas four best placed third-ranked teams from the groups will also qualify for the knockout stage, which means out of 6 groups, four best 3rd placed teams will go through.
From South Asia India is the only team who has qualified out of the seven countries in SAFF (South Asian Football Federation).
Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Australia, Japan and Iran are considered one of the favorites in this competition, whereas Uzbekistan are being coined as the “Dark Horses” in this edition of the AFC Asian Cup.
Out of all the groups, the group of death is “Group D” which boasts dangerous sides like Japan, Vietnam, Iraq and Indonesia. Japan is the most-deadly side of all, as they defeated the likes of Spain and Germany in group stages of the FIFA world cup 2022 and lost to Croatia in the knockouts only on penalties.
This will be the third time the continental tournament returns to Qatar after the Gulf nation also organized the Asian Cup in 1988 and 2011.
Six World Cup venues will stage the AFC Asian Cup matches Al Janoub Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium apart from this, two more stadiums will host the competition as well including Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium and Abdullah Stadium.
Check Out the Groups:
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Group E
|Group F
|Lebanon
|India
|Iran
|Japan
|Korea Republic
|Saudi Arabia
|Qatar
|Syria
|UAE
|Indonesia
|Malaysia
|Oman
|China
|Uzbekistan
|Hong Kong
|Iraq
|Jordan
|Kyrgyzstan
|Tajikistan
|Australia
|Palestine
|Vietnam
|Bahrain
|Thailand
Here is the full schedule of the tournament:
|Date
|Match
|Kick-Off time (local time)
|Kick-Off Time (PKT)
|Venue
|January 12
|Qatar vs Lebanon
|7:00 pm
|9:oo pm
|Lusail Stadium
|January 13
|Australia vs India
|2:30 pm
|4:30 pm
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|January 13
|China vs Tajikistan
|5:30 pm
|7:30 pm
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
|January 13
|Uzbekistan vs Syria
|8:30 pm
|10:30 pm
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
|January 14
|Japan vs Vietnam
|2:30 pm
|4:30 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|January 14
|UAE vs Hong Kong
|5:30 pm
|7:30 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|January 14
|Iran vs Palestine
|8:30 pm
|10:30 pm
|Education City Stadium
|January 15
|South Korea vs Bahrain
|2:30 pm
|4:30 pm
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
|January 15
|Indonesia vs Iraq
|5:30 pm
|7:30 pm
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|January 15
|Malaysia vs Jordan
|8:30 pm
|10:30 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|January 16
|Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan
|5:30 pm
|7:30 pm
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
|January 16
|Saudi Arabia vs Oman
|8:30 pm
|10:30 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|January 17
|Lebanon vs China
|2:30 pm
|4:30 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|January 17
|Tajikistan vs Qatar
|5:30 pm
|7:30 pm
|Al Bayt Stadium
|January 18
|Syria vs Australia
|2:30 pm
|4:30 pm
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
|January 18
|India vs Uzbekistan
|5:30 pm
|7:30 pm
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|January 18
|Palestine vs UAE
|8:30 pm
|10:30 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|January 19
|Iraq vs Japan
|2:30 pm
|4:30 pm
|Education City Stadium
|January 19
|Vietnam vs Indonesia
|5:30 pm
|7:30 pm
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
|January 19
|Hong Kong vs Iran
|8:30 pm
|10:30 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|January 20
|Jordan vs South Korea
|2:30 pm
|4:30 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|January 20
|Bahrain vs Malaysia
|5:30 pm
|7:30 pm
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
|January 21
|Oman vs Thailand
|5:30 pm
|7:30 pm
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
|January 21
|Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia
|8:30 pm
|10:30 pm
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|January 22
|Qatar vs China
|6:00 pm
|8:00 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|January 22
|Tajikistan vs Lebanon
|6:00 pm
|8:00 pm
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
|January 23
|Australia vs Uzbekistan
|2:30 pm
|4:30 pm
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|January 23
|Syria vs India
|2:30 pm
|4:30 pm
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
|January 23
|Hong Kong vs Palestine
|6:00 pm
|8:00 pm
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
|January 23
|Iran vs UAE
|6:00 pm
|8:00 pm
|Education City Stadium
|January 24
|Iraq vs Vietnam
|2:30 pm
|4:30 pm
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
|January 24
|Japan vs Indonesia
|2:30 pm
|4:30 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|January 25
|Jordan vs Bahrain
|2:30 pm
|4:30 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|January 25
|South Korea vs Malaysia
|2:30 pm
|4:30 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|January 25
|Kyrgyzstan vs Oman
|6:00 pm
|8:00 pm
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
|January 25
|Saudi Arabia vs Thailand
|6:00 pm
|8:00 pm
|Education City Stadium
|Round of 16
|January 28
|1B vs 3A/C/D – RO16 1
|2:30 pm
|4:30 pm
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
|January 28
|2A vs 2C – RO16 2
|7:00 pm
|9:00 pm
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|January 29
|1D vs 3B/E/F – RO16 3
|2:30 pm
|4:30 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|January 29
|1A vs 3C/D/E – RO16 4
|7:00 pm
|9:00 pm
|Al Bayt Stadium
|January 30
|2B vs 2F – RO16 5
|2:30 pm
|4:30 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|January 30
|1F vs 2E – RO16 6
|7:00 pm
|9:00 pm
|Education City Stadium
|January 31
|1E vs 2D – RO16 7
|2:30 pm
|4:30 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|January 31
|1C vs 3A/B/F – RO16 8
|7:00 pm
|9:00 pm
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
|Quarterfinals
|February 2
|QF1: W-RO16 2 vs W-RO16 3
|2:30 pm
|4:30 pm
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|February 2
|QF2: W-RO16 1 vs W-RO16 5
|5:30 pm
|8:30 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|February 3
|QF3: W-RO16 8 vs W-RO16 7
|2:30 pm
|4:30 pm
|Education City Stadium
|February 3
|QF4: W-RO16 4 vs W-RO16 6
|5:30 pm
|8:30 pm
|Al Bayt Stadium
|Semifinals
|February 6
|SF1: W-QF1 vs W-QF2
|6:00 pm
|8:00 pm
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|February 7
|SF2: W-QF3 vs W-QF4
|6:00 pm
|8:00 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|Final
|February 10
|W-SF1 vs W-SF2
|6:00 pm
|8:00 pm
|Lusail Stadium