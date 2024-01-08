Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here’s the Full Schedule of AFC Asian Cup 2024

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jan 8, 2024 | 6:39 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Asian Football Confederation is going to kickstart its most anticipated competition this year from 12 January 2024 till 10 February 2024. The competition takes place after every four years and this year 24 teams will take part in the mega-event.

All the 24 teams in the competition have announced their squads before the biggest Asian football event, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran.

ALSO READ

The competition will consist of six groups and each group in the competition will have four teams. The top two teams in the competition will qualify for the round of 16 automatically, whereas four best placed third-ranked teams from the groups will also qualify for the knockout stage, which means out of 6 groups, four best 3rd placed teams will go through.

From South Asia India is the only team who has qualified out of the seven countries in SAFF (South Asian Football Federation).
Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Australia, Japan and Iran are considered one of the favorites in this competition, whereas Uzbekistan are being coined as the “Dark Horses” in this edition of the AFC Asian Cup.

Out of all the groups, the group of death is “Group D” which boasts dangerous sides like Japan, Vietnam, Iraq and Indonesia. Japan is the most-deadly side of all, as they defeated the likes of Spain and Germany in group stages of the FIFA world cup 2022 and lost to Croatia in the knockouts only on penalties.

This will be the third time the continental tournament returns to Qatar after the Gulf nation also organized the Asian Cup in 1988 and 2011.

ALSO READ

Six World Cup venues will stage the AFC Asian Cup matches Al Janoub Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium apart from this, two more stadiums will host the competition as well including Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium and Abdullah Stadium.

Check Out the Groups:

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F
Lebanon India Iran Japan Korea Republic Saudi Arabia
Qatar Syria UAE Indonesia Malaysia Oman
China Uzbekistan Hong Kong Iraq Jordan Kyrgyzstan
Tajikistan Australia Palestine Vietnam Bahrain Thailand

Here is the full schedule of the tournament:

Date Match Kick-Off time (local time) Kick-Off Time (PKT) Venue
January 12 Qatar vs Lebanon 7:00 pm 9:oo pm Lusail Stadium
January 13 Australia vs India 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
January 13 China vs Tajikistan 5:30 pm 7:30 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
January 13 Uzbekistan vs Syria 8:30 pm 10:30 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 14 Japan vs Vietnam 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium
January 14 UAE vs Hong Kong 5:30 pm 7:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium
January 14 Iran vs Palestine 8:30 pm 10:30 pm Education City Stadium
January 15 South Korea vs Bahrain 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 15 Indonesia vs Iraq 5:30 pm 7:30 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
January 15 Malaysia vs Jordan 8:30 pm 10:30 pm Al Janoub Stadium
January 16 Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan 5:30 pm 7:30 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
January 16 Saudi Arabia vs Oman 8:30 pm 10:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium
January 17 Lebanon vs China 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium
January 17 Tajikistan vs Qatar 5:30 pm 7:30 pm Al Bayt Stadium
January 18 Syria vs Australia 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 18 India vs Uzbekistan 5:30 pm 7:30 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
January 18 Palestine vs UAE 8:30 pm 10:30 pm Al Janoub Stadium
January 19 Iraq vs Japan 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Education City Stadium
January 19 Vietnam vs Indonesia 5:30 pm 7:30 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
January 19 Hong Kong vs Iran 8:30 pm 10:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium
January 20 Jordan vs South Korea 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium
January 20 Bahrain vs Malaysia 5:30 pm 7:30 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 21 Oman vs Thailand 5:30 pm 7:30 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
January 21 Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia 8:30 pm 10:30 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
January 22 Qatar vs China 6:00 pm 8:00 pm Khalifa International Stadium
January 22 Tajikistan vs Lebanon 6:00 pm 8:00 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 23 Australia vs Uzbekistan 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
January 23 Syria vs India 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 23 Hong Kong vs Palestine 6:00 pm 8:00 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
January 23 Iran vs UAE 6:00 pm 8:00 pm Education City Stadium
January 24 Iraq vs Vietnam 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 24 Japan vs Indonesia 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium
January 25 Jordan vs Bahrain 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium
January 25 South Korea vs Malaysia 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Al Janoub Stadium
January 25 Kyrgyzstan vs Oman 6:00 pm 8:00 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
January 25 Saudi Arabia vs Thailand 6:00 pm 8:00 pm Education City Stadium
Round of 16
January 28 1B vs 3A/C/D – RO16 1 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
January 28 2A vs 2C – RO16 2 7:00 pm 9:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
January 29 1D vs 3B/E/F – RO16 3 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium
January 29 1A vs 3C/D/E – RO16 4 7:00 pm 9:00 pm Al Bayt Stadium
January 30 2B vs 2F – RO16 5 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Al Janoub Stadium
January 30 1F vs 2E – RO16 6 7:00 pm 9:00 pm Education City Stadium
January 31 1E vs 2D – RO16 7 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium
January 31 1C vs 3A/B/F – RO16 8 7:00 pm 9:00 pm Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
Quarterfinals
February 2 QF1: W-RO16 2 vs W-RO16 3 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
February 2 QF2: W-RO16 1 vs W-RO16 5 5:30 pm 8:30 pm Al Janoub Stadium
February 3 QF3: W-RO16 8 vs W-RO16 7 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Education City Stadium
February 3 QF4: W-RO16 4 vs W-RO16 6 5:30 pm 8:30 pm Al Bayt Stadium
Semifinals
February 6 SF1: W-QF1 vs W-QF2 6:00 pm 8:00 pm Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
February 7 SF2: W-QF3 vs W-QF4 6:00 pm 8:00 pm Al Thumama Stadium
Final
February 10 W-SF1 vs W-SF2 6:00 pm 8:00 pm Lusail Stadium

 

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>