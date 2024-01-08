Kashan Hasan Appointed as CEO of FrieslandCampina Engro

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 8, 2024 | 3:55 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Board of Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Limited has approved the appointment of Kashan Hasan as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

“The Board has approved the appointment of Kashan Hasan as Chief Executive Officer of FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited w.e.f. February 01, 2024, for the remainder of the term which will expire on April 26, 2024 (being the date of the next election of directors),” the company said in a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

ALSO READ

Additionally, the Board has given its approval for the resignation of Ali Ahmed Khan from the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective February 01, 2024. Ali Ahmed Khan will, however, continue to contribute as a Director on the Company’s Board for the remaining term, the notice said further.

A graduate from IBA, Hasan is currently the Chief Executive Officer at Shan Foods. With over 22 years of experience, he joined Shan Foods from Reckitt, where he spent the last 15 years, gaining experience in various regional and global assignments in markets including Pakistan, South Africa, the UK, the Middle East, and North Africa, according to his profile available on Champions Of Change.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

The Style Queen Kiran Malik Looks Escastic In Soothing Tone of Blue By Sunnia Manahil
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>