Kashan Hasan Appointed as CEO of FrieslandCampina Engro

The Board of Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Limited has approved the appointment of Kashan Hasan as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

“The Board has approved the appointment of Kashan Hasan as Chief Executive Officer of FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited w.e.f. February 01, 2024, for the remainder of the term which will expire on April 26, 2024 (being the date of the next election of directors),” the company said in a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

Additionally, the Board has given its approval for the resignation of Ali Ahmed Khan from the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective February 01, 2024. Ali Ahmed Khan will, however, continue to contribute as a Director on the Company’s Board for the remaining term, the notice said further.

A graduate from IBA, Hasan is currently the Chief Executive Officer at Shan Foods. With over 22 years of experience, he joined Shan Foods from Reckitt, where he spent the last 15 years, gaining experience in various regional and global assignments in markets including Pakistan, South Africa, the UK, the Middle East, and North Africa, according to his profile available on Champions Of Change.