Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Appears in Real Life Images in New Color

With the Galaxy S24 Unpacked event just around the corner on January 17, the anticipation and fanfare continue to build, accompanied by a surge in leaks and sneak peeks. The most recent revelation takes the form of two leaked live photos, offering a glimpse of what appears to be the Galaxy S24 Ultra, featuring a distinctive and eye-catching gold paint job.

The gold variant, if indeed genuine, adds an intriguing element to the already heightened curiosity surrounding the Galaxy S24 Ultra, since it is an all-new color, giving the phone a breath of fresh air.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has already made several appearances in various renders, and this isn’t the first encounter with real-life photos either. Nonetheless, these latest images offer a fresh perspective, presenting the device in an alluring gold color variant, complemented by a matching golden frame.

While the flat screen and overall design have been extensively discussed and speculated upon, these images serve as yet another affirmation of the device’s anticipated aesthetics.

Considering the multitude of reports and leaks that have surfaced over the past few months, much of what to expect from the upcoming Samsung event has already been unveiled. However, there remains a glimmer of hope that Samsung has managed to safeguard some surprises and closely guarded secrets, ensuring that the event still holds an element of intrigue and excitement for its eager audience.

As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is launching on January 17 through the company’s next Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung has already shared a teaser trailer hinting that AI features are coming to Galaxy phones as well.

