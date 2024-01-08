Samsung to Launch Its First Gamepad for Its Gaming Platform at CES 2024

Samsung has joined hands with gaming accessory makers to introduce a new program called “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub.” As the name says, this program will create gaming products for Samsung devices and ensure compatibility, quality, performance, safety, and assurance.

Samsung’s Gaming Hub is a cloud gaming platform that is built into some newer Samsung Smart TVs and monitors. It was launched in June 2022 and allows for quick and easy access to popular game streaming services such as Nvidia Geforce Now, Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna, Boosteroid, and many others. It also has support for video streaming platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and Spotify for music.

Samsung has partnered with Performance Designed Products (PDP) to bring forth a new gaming accessory – the “Replay Midnight Blue” game controller. Drawing inspiration from the design elements of the Xbox controller, this accessory is poised to elevate the gaming experience for Samsung users.

The “Replay Midnight Blue” game controller will make its official debut at CES 2024. This controller proudly carries the “Designed for Gaming Center” branding, which serves as a clear indicator of its seamless compatibility with a wide array of Samsung devices.

The controller boasts an impressive 40-hour battery life, ensuring extended gaming sessions without interruption. Its low-latency Bluetooth connectivity guarantees a 30-foot range.

There is a dedicated home button for quick access to the Samsung Gaming Hub. Additionally, it includes dedicated volume and power buttons tailored for television control, enhancing overall user convenience.

The controller has a starting price of $49.99 and can be pre-ordered from retail giants including Amazon.