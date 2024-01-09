Gold Price in Pakistan Rises Slightly After Major Decline a Day Earlier

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 9, 2024 | 3:16 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan increased slightly on Tuesday after falling in the previous two sessions.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 300 per tola to Rs. 216,400 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 257 to Rs. 185,528.

The price of the precious metal fell by Rs. 1,900 per tola a day earlier while it also declined by Rs. 1,000 per tola on Saturday.

In the international market, gold prices increased today from a three-week low with spot gold rising 0.3 percent to $2,034.49 per ounce, as of 0316 GMT, while the US gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $2,040.60 per ounce.

