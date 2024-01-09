Nvidia Launches New RTX 4000 GPUs With More Performance and Better Pricing

Nvidia, the powerhouse in the world of graphics cards, has unleashed new Super versions of its RTX 4000 series GPUs that are set to replace their non-Super alternatives with a bump in performance.

Leading the charge is the mighty RTX 4080 Super, followed closely by the RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the RTX 4070 Super. While the RTX 4070 Super retains its place, the other two models are primed to bid farewell to their non-Super predecessors.

The RTX 4080 Super boasts a 5.3% boost in cores while the RTX 4070 Ti Super takes the spotlight with a 10% surge in CUDA cores. Last but not least, the RTX 4070 Super raises the stakes with a 22% surge in CUDA cores, setting a new standard for graphics performance.

The 4070 Ti is also stepping up its memory game. It’s now packing a generous 16 GB of GDDR6X, boasting a 256-bit wide memory bus, mirroring the prowess of the 4080 models. This translates to a 33% jump in memory bandwidth which should enable better framerates at higher resolutions.

The RTX 4080 Super is also getting a slight memory upgrade with higher memory clock speeds. Despite these upgrades, Nvidia has managed to keep the power consumption figures “largely similar”, so you don’t need new power supplies for these GPUs.

The Founders Edition models of the RTX 4080 Super and the RTX 4070 Super have received a sleek and enigmatic transformation, featuring a darker gunmetal finish to the metal frame and branding.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super, while not getting the Founders Edition treatment, will be exclusively available through Nvidia’s board partners.

As for pricing, the RTX 4080 Super, the king of the hill, will be up for grabs at $999, marking a significant drop from its original $1199 price tag. It is set to become available for sale on January 31.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4070 Super retain their competitive pricing, at $799 and $599, respectively, mirroring their non-Super counterparts. They will hit the market on January 24 and January 17 respectively with RTX 4080 Super launching on January 31st. As for the RTX 4070, it’s now slightly more affordable at $549 (down from $600).