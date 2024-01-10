AMD Announces New Zen 4 CPUs and RX 7600 XT GPU at CES 2024

Right alongside Intel’s new 14th gen CPUs, AMD has also unveiled a diverse lineup of CPU models spanning two generations of sockets, along with a brand new dedicated GPU for gamers.

Starting with the Ryzen 8000G series of Accelerated Processing Units (APUs) powered by the Zen 4 architecture, AMD is promising a significant leap in performance. What sets these APUs apart is their integrated graphics, a feature that might raise an eyebrow considering that modern AMD CPUs already come equipped with integrated graphics.

Ryzen 7 8700G Ryzen 5 8600G Ryzen 5 8500G Ryzen 3 8300G Core/Thread 8/16 6/12 6/12 4/8 Base clock 4.2GHz 4.3GHz 3.5GHz 3.4GHz Boost clock 5.1Ghz 5.0GHz 5.0GHz 4.9GHz Graphics Radeon 780M Radeon 760M Radeon 740M Radeon 740M Graphics core count 12 8 4 8 Graphics clock 2900MHz 2800MHz 2800MHz 2600MHz PCIe Gen 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 Total Cache 24MB 22MB 22MB 12MB NPU Yes Yes No No Price $329 $229 $179 –

The Ryzen 8000G series features four distinct models with varying core counts, starting with the 4-core 8300G and going up to the formidable 8-core 8700G. These APUs include Radeon 700M graphics, promising a playable 1080p gaming experience, even on demanding titles. Additionally, the 8000G series introduces an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI acceleration, paving the way for enhanced AI-powered applications.

AMD is also showing commitment to its AM4 platform by releasing four new CPU models. Among them, the Ryzen 7 5700X3D stands out, offering 96MB of 3D V-Cache and catering to users seeking optimal performance. Furthermore, the Ryzen 7 5700, previously reserved for system integrators, is now available for the DIY market. This processor, derived from the now-discontinued 5700G, comes without integrated graphics.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D Ryzen 7 5700X3D Ryzen 5 5600X3D Core/Thread 8/16 8/16 6/12 Base clock 3.4GHz 3.0GHz 3.3GHz Boost clock 4.5GHz 4.1GHz 4.4GHz Total Cache 100MB 100MB 100MB PCIe Gen 4.0 4.0 4.0 TDP 105W 105W 105W Price $449 $249 $229 Availability Global Global US

AMD has expanded its offerings with the launch of the Ryzen 5 5600GT and 5500GT processors. The Ryzen 5 5600GT bears a striking resemblance to the now-discontinued 5600G. However, it distinguishes itself by sporting higher CPU clock speeds. On the other hand, the Ryzen 5500GT closely resembles the 5600G, with only subtle differences that set it apart.

Ryzen 7 5700 Ryzen 7 5700G Ryzen 5 5600GT Ryzen 5 5500GT Ryzen 5 5600G Core/Thread 8/16 8/16 6/12 6/12 6/12 Base clock 3.7GHz 3.0GHz 3.6GHz 3.6GHz 3.9GHz Boost clock 4.6GHz 4.1GHz 4.6GHz 4.4GHz 4.4GHz Total Cache 20MB 20MB 19MB 19MB 19MB Graphics core count – 8 7 7 7 PCIe Gen 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 TDP 65W 65W 65W 65W 65W Price $175 $359 $140 $125 $259 Status New Discontinued New New Discontinued

AMD has also introduced a new desktop graphics card – the Radeon RX 7600 XT. This graphics card has a higher base and boost clock, but what truly catches the eye is the doubled memory capacity, now boasting an impressive 16GB. Despite the improvements, the Radeon RX 7600 XT maintains a competitive price point, coming in at $329, just $60 more than the RX 7600.

The new Ryzen APUs will be available on January 31 while the RX 7600 XT will go for sale on January 24.