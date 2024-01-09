TCL Launches New NxtPaper Tablets With Brighter Paper-Like Matte Displays

CES is always a major event for tech enthusiasts, and TCL has once again unveiled some notable additions to its tablet lineup. This year, we are getting the NxtPaper 14 Pro and Tab 10 NxtPaper 5G, both showcasing the innovative NxtPaper 3.0 displays.

The NxtPaper 3.0 display features a new polarizing filter and updated DC dimming technology. These improvements result in a more natural and comfortable reading experience, reducing eye strain.

TCL NxtPaper 14 Pro

The NxtPaper 14 Pro, in particular, is a standout with its 14-inch IPS LCD boasting a 2,880 x 1,800px resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. As a NxtPaper panel, it retains that beloved matte texture but now shines even brighter with a peak brightness of 700 nits.

TCL has also listened to users’ needs by adding a dedicated NxtPaper button, allowing for quick switching between monochrome, reduced colors, and full-color display modes.

TCL has included a single 50MP main camera and an LED flash on the back of the NxtPaper 14 Pro. It’s a reminder that these tablets are not just for work but also for capturing moments in reliable detail.

Under the hood, you’ll find MediaTek’s Dimensity 8020 chipset, accompanied by a generous 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. On the software front, the NxtPaper 14 Pro comes with Android 14, complemented by TCL’s user-friendly UI overlay.

Powering this tablet is a massive 12,000 mAh battery, ensuring that you stay connected. And when it does come time to recharge, TCL has 33W fast charging over USB-C, minimizing downtime.

TCL NxtPaper 14 Pro is set to launch in the summer this year, though the price tag is yet to be revealed.

TCL Tab 10 Nxtpaper 5G

Tab 10 NxtPaper 5G also inherits the NxtPaper 3.0 technology, bringing it to a 10.4-inch LCD with a 2,560 x 1,440px resolution and 700 nits of brightness.

Under the hood, TCL has equipped this tablet with an undisclosed eight-core chipset with 5G support alongside 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Running on Android 14, TCL’s UI overlay ensures a user-friendly experience. To keep you going throughout the day, a 6,000 mAh battery powers this compact slate. While it may have a smaller battery compared to its sibling, it’s more than capable of handling your daily tasks and entertainment needs.

Just like the Nxtpaper 14 Pro, the Tab 10 is also set to go for sale in the summer, but it will not be available in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa.