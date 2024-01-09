LG Unveils First Ever Transparent Wireless OLED TV

LG is known for its innovative flat-screen TVs, but they’ve upped the ante with a groundbreaking creation – the OLED T, heralded as the world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV.

This TV boasts 4K resolution, but what truly sets it apart is LG’s proprietary wireless transmission technology, seamlessly delivering both audio and video without cables and wires.

The OLED T features an ingenious contrast screen that can gracefully roll down into a discreet box at the base of the TV, and all it takes is a simple press of a button to raise or lower it.

LG’s OLED T is driven by the Alpha 11 AI processor, which outshines its predecessor with a staggering fourfold increase in performance. The extra horsepower translates to a 70% boost in graphics performance and a 30% leap in processing speeds.

The OLED T seamlessly integrates with LG’s innovative Zero Connect Box, a feature that first made waves with last year’s M3 OLED. This box takes the hassle out of cable management by wirelessly sending video and audio to the TV. All streaming devices and gaming consoles can be connected to the box rather than the TV, eliminating the hassle of taking every wire to the TV.

At its base, the TV has four down-firing speakers that deliver surprisingly impressive audio quality. The TV comes with backlights that you can activate for a fully transparent look, allowing you to tailor the aesthetics to your preferences.

When it comes to placement, LG offers flexibility with standalone, against-the-wall, and wall-mounted options.

The OLED T tends to catch people off guard with its unique display, making it seem like the content is right there in the room with you – albeit in miniature form. Visuals such as a singer singing on stage or a fish tank are pleasant to look at and movie clips are vivid as well.

LG introduces the T-Bar on the OLED T, a clever addition that provides a mix of news, weather updates, song titles, and more along the bottom of the screen, while the rest of the display remains clear.

LG has not revealed any price tags but said that it plans to sell the OLED T sometime later in 2024.