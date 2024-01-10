Karachi’s Citizens Will Get Free Bikes and Mobile Phones: Kamran Tessori

In a major announcement for the victims of street crimes in Karachi, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has decided to provide free motorbikes and mobile phones to such individuals.

According to Governor Sindh, over 1,700 were stolen in Karachi during the last year.

To obtain new bikes and mobile phones, victims of street crimes are required to present their original Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and First Information Reports (FIRs) at the Governor House.

Tessori also announced health insurance, enabling citizens to get free treatment up to Rs. 500,000 for themselves and their families. He added that everyone can benefit from the initiative, given that they meet all the requirements.

The governor claimed that since taking office, he hasn’t requested anything from anyone in exchange for favors. Furthermore, he also highlighted his initiatives, including the provision of free ration and iftar for over 500,000 individuals at the Governor House.

Additionally, citizens will be equipped with modern skills through free IT courses soon. He said that preparation in this regard is in the final phases.