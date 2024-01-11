Amid Security Concerns Sri Lanka Offers India to Host Some IPL Matches

Media reports suggest that Sri Lankan Sports Minister, Harin Fernando, has offered BCCI secretary Jay Shah to consider hosting some tournament games in Sri Lanka.

According to Sports Pavillion, the Sri Lankan Sports Minister has asked Jay Shah to host some IPL games in Sri Lanka as the Lok Sabha elections in India later this year are clashing with the IPL schedule.

Earlier reports had suggested that the IPL would kick off on March 22 and all the matches will be held in India after Jay Shah had productive talks with government officials and security heads.

The IPL auction made history this year with Australian stars, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, being bought by Sun Risers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders for over 20 crores each, respectively.

The auction, which lasted over 6 hours, took place in Dubai and had a record watch time of 0.92 billion minutes, marking a 57% increase compared to last year’s event.

It should be noted that Starc’s record-breaking deal with Kolkata Knight Riders has made him the highest-paid player in IPL history.

During the last IPL season, Sam Curran, an England all-rounder, became the most expensive player when the Punjab Kings picked him for a whopping 18.5 crore.