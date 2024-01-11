Asus Unveils New Dual Screen Laptop At CES 2024 with Flagship Intel CPU

Asus is one of the only companies that produces dual-screen laptops and now the tech giant has taken to CES 2024 to announce its latest iteration in the Zenbook Duo lineup.

This latest iteration takes dual-screen technology to new heights by featuring two expansive 14-inch screens, a substantial upgrade from its predecessors. Drawing inspiration from Microsoft’s Surface Neo, the laptop boasts a design that prioritizes versatility, catering to a range of user needs, all starting at a price point of £1699.99.

What sets the Zenbook Duo apart is its impressive specifications. The default configuration features a 1920 x 1200 resolution OLED screen with a smooth 60Hz refresh rate. For those seeking an even higher level of visual excellence, an optional version with a 2880 x 1800 resolution and an impressive 120Hz refresh rate is available. Both screens deliver outstanding brightness, clocking in at 500 nits, ensuring vibrant and immersive viewing experiences.

The chassis is made out of 90% post-industrial recycled magnesium-aluminum alloy and it comes in FSC™ Mix certified packaging. Despite its slim form factor, the Zenbook DUO meets US military-grade durability standards.

The laptop’s screen has support for a stylus with 4096 pressure levels, making it an ideal choice for drawing and note-taking. As an Intel Evo laptop, it boasts AI-ready performance, ensuring rapid loading times and delivering exceptional overall performance.

Under the hood, it’s powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, complemented by a substantial 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Storage won’t be a concern either, with a capacious 2 TB storage capacity, ensuring ample space for all your files and applications. For audiophiles and multimedia enthusiasts, the laptop features Harman Kardon custom speakers.

In the realm of battery life, the Zenbook Duo 2024 doesn’t disappoint. Its 75Wh battery is more than capable of delivering up to an impressive 10.5 hours of video playback in dual-screen mode, providing users with the freedom to work and play without being tethered to a charger.

Connectivity options abound, with 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 USB-A 3.2 port, 1 HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack, ensuring seamless integration with a variety of peripherals and accessories. There are different usage modes like Dual Screen, Laptop, Desktop, and Presentation, catering to a wide spectrum of user needs. Additionally, the laptop comes with a detachable full-size ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad.

The Asus Zenbook Duo 2024 is set to go for sale later this month.