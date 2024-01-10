Intel Launches New 14th Gen Processors at CES 2024 for Laptops and Desktops

Intel has unveiled its latest array of chips tailored for both desktop and notebook devices, marking the advent of its 14th-generation lineup. Not stopping there, Intel also unveiled the Core U series, specifically designed for sleek and lightweight laptops.

Laptop Processors

At the forefront of this lineup is the 14th generation’s pièce de résistance – the HX series. This series boasts a quintet of chips, with the i9-14900HX as the flagship model. What sets these chips apart is their foundation on the revamped Raptor Lake architecture, an evolution of the 13th generation, but with significantly higher clock speeds.

i9-14900HX i7-14700HX i7-14650HX i5-14500HX i5-14450HX Cores 8+16 8+12 8+8 6+8 6+4 Threads 32 28 24 20 16 Thermal Velocity Boost 5.8GHz 5.5GHz 5.2GHz – – Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 5.7GHz 5.4GHz 5.1GHz – – P-core max 5.8GHz 5.5GHz 5.2GHz 4.9GHz 4.8GHz E-core max 4.1GHz 3.9GHz 3.7GHz 3.5GHz 3.5GHz P-core base 2.2GHz 2.1GHz 2.2GHz 2.6GHz 2.4GHz E-core base 1.6GHz 1.5GHz 1.6GHz 1.9GHz 1.8GHz Graphics Intel UHD Intel UHD Intel UHD Intel UHD Intel UHD Total cache 36MB 33MB 30MB 24MB 20MB Base power 55W 55W 55W 55W 55W Turbo power 157W 157W 157W 157W 157W

But that’s not all. Intel has also included support for Thunderbolt 5, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 into these chips.

Desktop Processors

Previously, Intel had introduced the 14900K, 14700K, and 14600K variants, but now they are unveiling a range of locked non-K versions, along with additions to the i5 and i3 series.

i9-14900 i7-14700 i5-14600 i5-14500 i5-14400 i3-14100 Cores 8+16 8+12 6+8 6+8 6+4 4+0 Threads 32 28 20 20 16 8 Intel Thermal Velocity Boost 5.8GHz – – – – – Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 5.6GHz 5.4GHz – – – – P-core max 5.4GHz 5.3GHz 5.2GHz 5GHz 4.7GHz 4.7GHz E-core max 4.3GHz 4.2GHz 3.9GHz 3.7GHz 3.5GHz – P-core base 2GHz 2.1GHz 2.7GHz 2.6GHz 2.5GHz 3.5GHz E-core base 1.5GHz 1.5GHz 2GHz 1.9GHz 1.8GHz – L2 cache 32MB 28MB 20MB 11.5MB 9.5MB 5MB Total cache 36MB 33MB 24MB 24MB 20MB 12MB Base power 65W 65W 65W 65W 65W 60W Turbo power 219W 219W 154W 154W 148W 110W Price $549 $384 $255 $232 $221 $134

In total, Intel is rolling out a staggering 18 new SKUs, although we won’t delve into all of them as many are tailored for system integrators. The standout feature in these new iterations is a noticeable uptick in clock speed, except for the 14700, which also benefits from four additional e-cores.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that Intel is offering versions of these chips without integrated GPUs, catering to users who prefer dedicated graphics solutions for their computing needs.

Thin and Light Laptop Processors

Intel also unveiled its new Core U Processor Series 1, a trio of cutting-edge models with the potential of up to 10 cores. Intel has ensured that these processors keep pace with the demands of modern connectivity, boasting support for Thunderbolt 4, PCIe Gen 4.0, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 7.

Core 7 Processor 150U Core 5 Processor 120U Core 3 Processor 100U Cores 2+8 2+8 2+4 Threads 12 12 8 P-core max 5.4GHz 5GHz 4.7GHz E-core max 4GHz 3.8GHz 3.3GHz Graphics Intel Graphics Intel Graphics Intel Graphics Graphics clock 1.3GHz 1.25GHz 1.25GHz Total cache 12MB 12MB 10MB Base power 15W 15W 15W Turbo power 55W 55W 55W

While the desktop variants are already available, the mobile counterparts will debut in the coming weeks through leading notebook manufacturers.