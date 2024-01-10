Intel Launches New 14th Gen Processors at CES 2024 for Laptops and Desktops

Intel has unveiled its latest array of chips tailored for both desktop and notebook devices, marking the advent of its 14th-generation lineup. Not stopping there, Intel also unveiled the Core U series, specifically designed for sleek and lightweight laptops.
Laptop Processors
At the forefront of this lineup is the 14th generation’s pièce de résistance – the HX series. This series boasts a quintet of chips, with the i9-14900HX as the flagship model. What sets these chips apart is their foundation on the revamped Raptor Lake architecture, an evolution of the 13th generation, but with significantly higher clock speeds.
|i9-14900HX
|i7-14700HX
|i7-14650HX
|i5-14500HX
|i5-14450HX
|Cores
|8+16
|8+12
|8+8
|6+8
|6+4
|Threads
|32
|28
|24
|20
|16
|Thermal Velocity Boost
|5.8GHz
|5.5GHz
|5.2GHz
|–
|–
|Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0
|5.7GHz
|5.4GHz
|5.1GHz
|–
|–
|P-core max
|5.8GHz
|5.5GHz
|5.2GHz
|4.9GHz
|4.8GHz
|E-core max
|4.1GHz
|3.9GHz
|3.7GHz
|3.5GHz
|3.5GHz
|P-core base
|2.2GHz
|2.1GHz
|2.2GHz
|2.6GHz
|2.4GHz
|E-core base
|1.6GHz
|1.5GHz
|1.6GHz
|1.9GHz
|1.8GHz
|Graphics
|Intel UHD
|Intel UHD
|Intel UHD
|Intel UHD
|Intel UHD
|Total cache
|36MB
|33MB
|30MB
|24MB
|20MB
|Base power
|55W
|55W
|55W
|55W
|55W
|Turbo power
|157W
|157W
|157W
|157W
|157W
But that’s not all. Intel has also included support for Thunderbolt 5, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 into these chips.
Desktop Processors
Previously, Intel had introduced the 14900K, 14700K, and 14600K variants, but now they are unveiling a range of locked non-K versions, along with additions to the i5 and i3 series.
|i9-14900
|i7-14700
|i5-14600
|i5-14500
|i5-14400
|i3-14100
|Cores
|8+16
|8+12
|6+8
|6+8
|6+4
|4+0
|Threads
|32
|28
|20
|20
|16
|8
|Intel Thermal Velocity Boost
|5.8GHz
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0
|5.6GHz
|5.4GHz
|–
|–
|–
|–
|P-core max
|5.4GHz
|5.3GHz
|5.2GHz
|5GHz
|4.7GHz
|4.7GHz
|E-core max
|4.3GHz
|4.2GHz
|3.9GHz
|3.7GHz
|3.5GHz
|–
|P-core base
|2GHz
|2.1GHz
|2.7GHz
|2.6GHz
|2.5GHz
|3.5GHz
|E-core base
|1.5GHz
|1.5GHz
|2GHz
|1.9GHz
|1.8GHz
|–
|L2 cache
|32MB
|28MB
|20MB
|11.5MB
|9.5MB
|5MB
|Total cache
|36MB
|33MB
|24MB
|24MB
|20MB
|12MB
|Base power
|65W
|65W
|65W
|65W
|65W
|60W
|Turbo power
|219W
|219W
|154W
|154W
|148W
|110W
|Price
|$549
|$384
|$255
|$232
|$221
|$134
In total, Intel is rolling out a staggering 18 new SKUs, although we won’t delve into all of them as many are tailored for system integrators. The standout feature in these new iterations is a noticeable uptick in clock speed, except for the 14700, which also benefits from four additional e-cores.
Additionally, it’s worth noting that Intel is offering versions of these chips without integrated GPUs, catering to users who prefer dedicated graphics solutions for their computing needs.
Thin and Light Laptop Processors
Intel also unveiled its new Core U Processor Series 1, a trio of cutting-edge models with the potential of up to 10 cores. Intel has ensured that these processors keep pace with the demands of modern connectivity, boasting support for Thunderbolt 4, PCIe Gen 4.0, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 7.
|Core 7 Processor 150U
|Core 5 Processor 120U
|Core 3 Processor 100U
|Cores
|2+8
|2+8
|2+4
|Threads
|12
|12
|8
|P-core max
|5.4GHz
|5GHz
|4.7GHz
|E-core max
|4GHz
|3.8GHz
|3.3GHz
|Graphics
|Intel Graphics
|Intel Graphics
|Intel Graphics
|Graphics clock
|1.3GHz
|1.25GHz
|1.25GHz
|Total cache
|12MB
|12MB
|10MB
|Base power
|15W
|15W
|15W
|Turbo power
|55W
|55W
|55W
While the desktop variants are already available, the mobile counterparts will debut in the coming weeks through leading notebook manufacturers.