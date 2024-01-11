Govt Cautions Against Cyber Risks Posed by CCTV Cameras

The federal government has taken proactive measures to address potential cyber threats stemming from the use of CCTV cameras.

In a recent advisory issued by the Cabinet Division, the government has acknowledged the growing importance of CCTV cameras in both residential and office settings while highlighting the need for enhanced security.

The advisory underscores the importance of adopting cyber security best practices to mitigate the inherent risks associated with CCTV networks. Administrators are advised to exercise caution when providing remote access to CCTV systems, implementing strong security measures such as robust passwords and device MAC filtering when necessary.

According to the advisory, limiting access to authorized administrators, incorporating strong authentication mechanisms, and adhering to the principle of least privilege are emphasized as crucial steps in preventing security breaches. Regular audits of user access logs, camera configurations, and system settings are recommended to identify and address potential vulnerabilities and suspicious activities.

Isolating the CCTV camera network from critical networks is advised to minimize the risk of lateral movement by potential attackers. Administrators are also urged to develop and regularly update incident response plans specific to CCTV camera systems, ensuring a swift and effective response to security incidents.

The use of encryption for both data in transit and data at rest is encouraged to add an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access. Continuous monitoring and the implementation of alerts for suspicious activities contribute to early detection and prevention of potential security threats.

Administrators are advised to collaborate with camera manufacturers, adhere to security guidelines and stay informed about any security advisories or patches released by vendors.

End-user education is deemed crucial, with an emphasis on proper camera usage, awareness of potential security risks, and the importance of strong passwords and secure authentication practices. Privacy considerations are highlighted, urging users to avoid placing cameras in sensitive areas and to use them responsibly. Implementing privacy filters or controls is suggested to limit exposure in specific areas, addressing concerns about unintentional or intrusive monitoring.

The Cabinet Division has urged federal and provincial departments, ministries, and divisions to widely disseminate this information, ensuring the implementation of necessary protective measures. Through these proactive measures, the government aims to create a safer and more secure environment for all citizens.