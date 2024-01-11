Rupee Up 7th Day in a Row Versus US Dollar But Falls Against British Pound, Euro

The Pakistani rupee rose slightly 7th day in a row against the US Dollar today after opening trade at 281 in the interbank market.

At 11:30 PM, it was stable, rising as high as 280 after gaining ~Rs. 1 against the greenback during intraday trade.

The interbank rate later dropped back to 281 before anchoring trends at the same level for the remainder of the day. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were stable in the 280-283 range today.

At close, the PKR appreciated by 0.01 percent to close at 281.11 after gaining two paisas against the dollar today.

The rupee closed in the green 7th day in a row today after halting its 13-day win streak last week. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, it has so far appreciated by 1.74 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 62 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down over Rs. 109 against the greenback. As per exchange rate movements seen today, the PKR has gained two paisas against the dollar.

The PKR was red against most of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It lost 43 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD), 30 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), Rs. 1.46 against the Euro (EUR), and Rs. 1.78 against the British Pound (GBP).

Conversely, it was stable against the UAE Dirham (AED) and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) in today’s interbank currency market.