Govt All Set to Commence Search for New CEO of Pakistan Software Export Board

The federal government has given the green signal to commence the process of appointing a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

This decision comes after a prolonged period of uncertainty at the helm of the crucial organization.

The federal cabinet, recognizing the importance of stable leadership at the PSEB, has directed the Ministry of IT and Telecom to initiate the hiring process promptly. The PSEB, established in 1995 as a government-owned, guaranteed limited company, plays a pivotal role in promoting and advancing the information technology industry in Pakistan.

The organization has been operating without a permanent head for over three months, creating a void since the resignation of former CEO Ali Raza in October 2023, citing personal reasons. Despite two attempts by the Ministry of IT and Telecom to secure temporary leadership through official channels, the federal government rejected the proposals.

Ali Raza, appointed as the CEO in April 2023 with cabinet approval, resigned from his post, leaving the position vacant. Consequently, the day-to-day affairs of the PSEB have faced challenges, impacting its ability to effectively support the growth of the IT industry, which is a critical driver of Pakistan’s economic development.

The PSEB plays a crucial role in enhancing the country’s IT exports and providing essential support to IT companies and freelancers. Currently, the organization is actively engaged in the establishment of e-Rozgar Centers, a project aimed at empowering freelancers. The government has allocated a substantial budget of Rs. 2 billion for the PSEB, with Rs. 1 billion earmarked for the establishment of e-Rozgar centers and an additional Rs. 1 billion for IT training initiatives.

Despite the leadership vacuum, the PSEB is pursuing key projects, including the establishment of e-Rozgar Centers and participation in upcoming international IT events like Leap 2024, IT Week Japan, and other significant global gatherings. The federal government’s move to initiate the CEO appointment process is expected to bring stability to the PSEB.