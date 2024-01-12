Petroleum Ministry Asks OGRA to Develop Consensus on PSO Importing Diesel For All OMCs

The Ministry of Petroleum has asked the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to develop a consensus for the import of diesel and motor gasoline by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) for national interest.

The Directorate General of Oil, Petroleum Division has written a letter for exclusive imports of diesel and motor gasoline by PSO for national interest.

This Division said it has thoroughly examined the subject proposal and principally agrees with the proposal to the extent of exclusive import of HSD through PSO to meet the country’s entire HSD demand, with emphasis that this proposal should not be binding to all OMCs and OMCs should have right to exclude themselves from the arrangement.

Therefore, OGRA has been requested to make an effort to develop a broader consensus for the finalization of the mutually agreed framework in consultation with the oil industry to meet the country’s entire HSD demand to ensure the participation of all OMCs, if possible, as it would be beneficial for the country from both economical and operation perspective.

ALSO READ PSO Gets Govt Approval to Import Diesel On Behalf of All Petroleum Companies

However, if diverging comments persist, a mutually agreed framework may be furnished along with the list of companies willing to enter into the arrangement for final procedural approval of the competent Authority/forum, it said.

Preliminary feedback received from the Oil Industry raising some relevant issues required further consideration/consensus, it added.