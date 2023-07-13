Honor MagicPad 13 and Magic Watch 4 Launched Starting at €125

While the limelight at Honor’s latest launch event in China was majorly focused on the Magic V2 foldable smartphone, the brand also unveiled a high-end tablet and an eSIM smartwatch: the MagicPad 13 and the Magic Watch 4.

MagicPad 13

Beginning with the MagicPad 13, it’s the pioneer tablet to run on Honor’s latest MagicOS 7.2, signifying a new era in Honor’s mobile office experience. This includes the Honor Docs feature, comprising a word-processing application and a note-taking application called Honor Notes.

The MagicPad 13 is available in three distinct color schemes: Sky Blue, Star Gray, and Moonlight, a beige-like hue. Its standout feature is a 13-inch 2880 x 1840px IPS LCD with an adjustable refresh rate that can vary between 144Hz and 30Hz for battery conservation.

The touch-sampling rate can reach up to 240Hz. The HDR10-compatible display supports over 1.07 billion colors and covers the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

As for audio, the tablet houses eight speakers and four microphones, making it, as Honor asserts, the first in the industry to provide a 3D spatial audio experience without headphones.

Honor’s Magic Pencil 3, specifically designed for the new MagicPad 13, comes with a skin-friendly coating and a matte texture. This stylus offers 4096 pressure sensitivity levels and boasts a mere 2ms latency.

The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, complemented by 8 GB, 12 GB, or 16 GB of RAM. This robust combination enables HDR video editing directly on the device, a task where the Magic Pencil 3 proves particularly useful. The MagicPad 13 also features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, which is not only useful for attaching storage devices but also capable of transmitting 4K visuals at 60fps to an external display.

As for the camera setup, the MagicPad 13 features a 13MP f/2.0 autofocus rear camera and a 9MP f/2.2 fixed-focus front-facing camera for selfies.

The tablet’s battery life is impressive, thanks to a 10,050 mAh power cell paired with 66W wired charging capabilities.

ALSO READ Honor Magic V2 is Now the Thinnest and Lightest Foldable Phone

Pricing for the MagicPad 13 begins at €376 for the 8 GB/256 GB variant, €415 for the 12 GB/256 GB model and €465 for the 16 GB/512 GB version. Additional accessories include a folding keyboard, priced at €75, and the Magic Pencil 3, available for €62.

Honor Magic Watch 4

Moving on to the Honor Magic Watch 4, the brand’s inaugural smart wearable powered by MagicOS. The watch boasts a 1.75-inch 450 x 390px 60Hz AMOLED display housed in a 6 series aluminum casing. The standout feature of this smartwatch is its eSIM support, enabling it to function independently of a mobile device.

With a smart dual standby feature, the Honor Watch 4 can endure up to 10 days of usage while keeping you updated with notifications.

In terms of fitness and health tracking, the Magic Watch 4 is quite comprehensive. It supports 85 sports modes and 12 professional workout routines. It offers health monitoring capabilities such as atrial fibrillation detection and sleep apnea monitoring, in addition to providing overall sleep tracking.

The Honor Magic Watch 4 is available in China at €125. The watch comes in three distinct color options: Black, Gold, and Blue.