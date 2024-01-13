Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Umar Gul Praises Babar Azam’s Effort in Difficult Chase Against New Zealand

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 13, 2024 | 11:06 am

Pakistan’s bowling coach Umar Gul addressed the media after Pakistan’s 46-run defeat to New Zealand in the first T20I at Eden Park, Auckland. Despite Babar’s efforts, Pakistan struggled to chase the mammoth target of 227 runs set by the Kiwis.

He expressed confidence in Babar’s abilities, asserting that today’s performance will boost Babar’s confidence.

Gul said,

Obviously Babar is our top player and is one of the best players in the world. Even if you see his runs in the last series, he was not out of form but sometimes your luck does not support you. He scored 30-40 runs, we were expecting big innings from him like scoring a century, unfortunately, he couldn’t do that.

He added,

If you talk about today, his strike rate and the way he batted, I think it is a positive sign for Pakistan that Babar gained the confidence. I’m sure that after today’s innings, he would have gained the confidence, which is good for him and the team.

As the top scorer, Babar Azam smashed 57 runs off 35 balls, but it wasn’t enough to chase down the massive target.

Shaheen Afridi’s first series as T20 captain fell short of success. Despite young Saim Ayub’s impressive 27 off 8 balls, Pakistan fell short in the chase and missed out on a victory.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

