Umar Gul Praises Babar Azam’s Effort in Difficult Chase Against New Zealand

Pakistan’s bowling coach Umar Gul addressed the media after Pakistan’s 46-run defeat to New Zealand in the first T20I at Eden Park, Auckland. Despite Babar’s efforts, Pakistan struggled to chase the mammoth target of 227 runs set by the Kiwis.

He expressed confidence in Babar’s abilities, asserting that today’s performance will boost Babar’s confidence.

Gul said,

Obviously Babar is our top player and is one of the best players in the world. Even if you see his runs in the last series, he was not out of form but sometimes your luck does not support you. He scored 30-40 runs, we were expecting big innings from him like scoring a century, unfortunately, he couldn’t do that.

Fast bowling coach Umar Gul says Babar Azam isn't out of form, luck hasn't been with him in the last few matches. Do you agree with him? 👀 #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/GJQgFDXocl — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 13, 2024

He added,

If you talk about today, his strike rate and the way he batted, I think it is a positive sign for Pakistan that Babar gained the confidence. I’m sure that after today’s innings, he would have gained the confidence, which is good for him and the team.

As the top scorer, Babar Azam smashed 57 runs off 35 balls, but it wasn’t enough to chase down the massive target.

Shaheen Afridi’s first series as T20 captain fell short of success. Despite young Saim Ayub’s impressive 27 off 8 balls, Pakistan fell short in the chase and missed out on a victory.