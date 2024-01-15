Customs Foils Bid to Smuggle Over 100 iPhones at Islamabad Airport

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 15, 2024 | 8:21 pm

Customs has failed a bid to smuggle dozens of expensive mobile phones worth millions of rupees at Islamabad International Airport.

Sources told ProPakistani that Customs officials posted at Islamabad airport have confiscated 121 iPhones worth millions of rupees in two different cases in which passengers coming from different countries attempted to smuggle them with the alleged connivance of Civil Aviation Contractors, and Gerry’s and Airports Security Force (ASF) employee.

Sources said that law enforcement agencies should keep an eye on officials of different departments at Islamabad and other airports.

An FIR has been lodged against the officials of these departments who were allegedly aiding Gerry’s employees, according to Collector Customs Islamabad International Airport.

