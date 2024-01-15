FBR Takes Notice of Field Formations Not Updating Tax Officer Profiles

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has expressed serious concern over the delay in the updation of data on the profiles of tax officials working in the field formations.

In this connection, the FBR has issued instructions to the heads of the field formations on Monday.

According to the FBR, the human resource information system (HRIS) data is not being updated by the field formations of FBR despite categorical instructions issued by the Board from time to time.

The Competent Authority has taken a serious view of the non-compliance of these instructions by the field formations.

As per directions of the Competent Authority, full access to the HRIS system pertaining to their own offices only is being given to the respective field formations relating to employees (BS-1 to 15) by upgrading their existing logins for its updation daily.

The FBR stated that the sanctioned strength of each office is matched with the Budget Order/NIS and the working strength is updated immediately on transfer of any post and entry thereof in the HRIS system by the Board.

In case of transfer (in/out) or voluntary retirement or death or removal/dismissal/ resignation/compulsory retirement, the consequential entry of addition/deletion should be made forthwith on the same day.

In cases of leave of all kinds (except casual leave), promotion and disciplinary/ criminal proceedings, or any other changes in the profile of employees, the consequential entries should also be made in the HRIS system on the same day.

On joining newly appointed/recruited employees (BS-1 to 15), their data should be entered in the HRIS system forthwith before releasing their pay/allowances. A scanned copy of the HRIS data entry form of each employee, duly authenticated by the respective ADC/DC(Hqrs), must also be attached to the system for the record.

Each ADC/DC(Hqrs) shall forward a Certificate to the Board by the end of each month to the effect that the data of all employees (BS-1 to 15) of the respective is updated in the HRIS system as per SOPs circulated by the Board.

The respective ADC/DC(Hqrs) shall personally be responsible for ensuring the updation of data of all employees (BS-1 to 15) as per (i) to (v) above. Any deviation or negligence in this regard would be seriously viewed against the delinquent officers.

However, the respective ADC/DC(Hqrs) may share login/password with the designated officials (not more than two) having an IT background for completion of the updation process daily under his/her close supervision/control.

All Heads of field formations are requested to kindly ensure the implementation of the above instructions in letter and spirit, FBR added.