Rupee Continues to Recover 9th Day in a Row Against US Dollar

The Pakistani rupee continued to recover 9th day in a row against the US Dollar today after opening trade at 279 in the interbank market.

At 11:30 PM, it was stable, rising as high as 279 after gaining ~Rs. 1 against the greenback during intraday trade.

The interbank rate later dropped back to 280 before closing at the same level for the remainder of the day. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were stable in the 279-281 range today.

At close, the PKR appreciated by 0.04 percent to close at 280.24 after gaining 12 paisas against the dollar today.

The rupee closed in the green 9th day in a row today. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, it has so far appreciated by 2.05 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 61 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down over Rs. 108 against the greenback. As per exchange rate movements seen today, the PKR has gained 12 paisas against the dollar.

The PKR was green against all of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It gained 93 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), 97 paisas against the British Pound (GBP), Rs. 1.11 against the Australian Dollar (AUD), and 76 paisas against the Euro (EUR).

Moreover, it gained three paisas against the UAE Dirham (AED) and two paisas the Saudi Riyal (SAR) in today’s interbank currency market.