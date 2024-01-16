Govt Raises Rs. 158 Billion Through PIBs

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 16, 2024
rupee | ProPakistani

The government on Wednesday raised Rs. 158 billion through the auction of fixed-rate Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) against the target of Rs. 190 billion.

According to data from the central bank, the cut-off yields for 3-year PIBs went down by 40 basis points (bps) in the auction of the paper. Similarly, the cut-off yields for the 5-year and 10-year PIBs went down by 38 and 50 bps respectively.

The government accepted Rs. 81.10 billion for 3-year PIBs. It also accepted Rs. 40.57 billion and Rs. 1.52 billion for the 5-year and 10-year PIBs respectively. The government did not receive any bids for the 15-year, 20-year and 30-year PIBs.

The government also raised Rs. 34.3 billion through non-competitive bids taking the total amount raised to Rs. 157.5 billion.

