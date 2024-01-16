Italian CLub AS Roma Sack Legendary Manager Jose Mourinho

Italian club AS Roma sacked their Portuguese boss Jose Mourinho after their 3-1 defeat to AC Milan yesterday. The result proved to be the final straw in Mourinho’s stay at Roma after their poor start to the campaign.

The former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Porto boss lasted for 2 and a half years at the Stadio Olimpico and was dismissed with immediate effect, as Roma dropped to ninth place in the Serie A table.

The Capitolini also got knocked out in the Copa Italia by arch-rivals Lazio and they have lost seven matches out of their last 20 Serie A games.

So, far only five points separate AS Roma from fourth placed Fiorentina and they still have a very good outside chance of qualifying for the champions league top four spots.

The owners of the club, Dan and Ryan Friedkin have released a statement, in wake of this abrupt sacking stating that, “We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club”

The Roma owners further stated that, “We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club. We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavors.”

Mourinho had received multiple touchline bans this season and he also was absent against AC Milan due to suspension on Sunday.

The Portuguese manager won Europa Conference League in 2022, which was Roma’s first European silverware in 60 years and he also helped them reach the Europa League Final last year.