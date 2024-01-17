Google Admits Chrome’s Incognito Mode Tracks You

Google is making changes to its Chrome browser to address concerns surrounding the privacy of users who use its Incognito mode. In a move prompted by an impending class-action lawsuit, the tech giant is set to update the warning associated with Incognito mode, ensuring that users are well-informed about the nuances of online privacy.

This crucial change comes as Google prepares to settle a class-action lawsuit that alleges privacy violations concerning Chrome’s Incognito mode. The lawsuit contends that users were inadequately informed about the extent to which Google and other third-party websites could still collect their data while browsing in this ostensibly private mode.

The revised warning, which has already been introduced in Chrome Canary, a nightly build tailored for developers, seeks to directly address one of the lawsuit’s key grievances. It clarifies the reality that even in Incognito mode, Google and external websites may continue to gather user data, thereby ensuring transparency and informed choices.

ALSO READ Google Pays Billions to Settle Court Case Against Tracking Users in Private Browsing

Here is what the new warning in Google Chrome’s Incognito Mode says:

You’ve gone Incognito. Others who use this device won’t see your activity, so you can browse more privately. This won’t change how data is collected by websites you visit and the services they use, including Google.

The recent update to the warning associated with Chrome’s Incognito mode aims to eliminate any potential ambiguities in its wording.

One notable point of interpretation lies in the reference to “Google and websites run by other companies.” This phrasing could be understood to encompass not only Google’s websites but also extend to third-party websites, including those reliant on Google’s ad services.

ALSO READ Google Chrome Will Soon Let You Create Custom Themes With AI

However, it’s worth noting that this new warning has yet to find its way into the developer, beta, and stable branches of Chrome. Furthermore, it remains conspicuously absent from Chromium, the open-source project that serves as the foundation for the Chrome browser.

The revelation of this change was first brought to light by MSPowerUser, shedding light on the ongoing efforts by Google to enhance transparency and address concerns related to user data privacy.