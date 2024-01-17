Majid Al Futtaim Integrates Solar Energy in Flagship Carrefour Store in Pakistan to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Majid Al Futtaim, which owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in Pakistan, announces the integration of solar energy into its flagship Carrefour store in the country, located in the Fortress Stadium, through a signed 950KW agreement with Maspro Energy (Pvt) Ltd. This marks its first solar-powered store, serving as a testament to the company’s efforts towards a more sustainable future.

The integration of solar energy provides Carrefour with the potential to annually reduce carbon emissions by over 560 thousand kilograms. As a pioneer in adopting eco-friendly practices within the retail industry, Carrefour Pakistan aims to apply similar transformations across the majority of its stores, ensuring they operate on green and sustainable models by 2024.

Commenting on the milestone, Umer Lodhi, Country Manager, Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, stated: “At Majid Al Futtaim, we are committed to leading sustainable initiatives that not only benefit the environment but also substantially impact the local economy. Our transition to green energy reflects our dedication to fostering a greener future for Pakistan.”

He added: “This strategic move also underscores our commitment to environmentally responsible operations, aligning seamlessly with Majid Al Futtaim’s ambitious sustainability objective of becoming Net Positive in carbon and water by 2040. We remain dedicated to identifying and implementing sustainable practices spanning supply chains and operations, resonating across diverse channels, and empowering our customers to ‘Shop Smarter and Live Better’ for a greener future.”

Established in 2009, Carrefour Pakistan has been a trusted partner to millions of Pakistani customers annually. Currently operating 13 strategically located stores in major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala, Carrefour Pakistan is committed to further expansion with a substantial investment plan of approximately 14 billion rupees.

Carrefour remains steadfast in its role and responsibility as a leading retailer, continuing to drive positive change and fostering a sustainable future for Pakistan.