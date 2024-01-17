Pakistan Recalls Ambassador to Iran and Halts Visits After Airspace Violation

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) has announced that the government has recalled its ambassador to Iran following the “unprovoked violation of its airspace” by Tehran.

The FO added that last night’s action by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

Furthermore, it reiterated that Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act. “The responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran,” the statement added.

Pakistan has informed the Iranian government about its decision to recall its ambassador. Furthermore, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, who is currently in Iran, has been asked not to return for the time being.

Moreover, Pakistan has decided to suspend all high-level visits that were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in the coming days.

It should be noted that in a statement issued by the FO after midnight, Iranian strikes in the Pakistani territory killed two innocent children while injuring three girls. As per Iranian state media, the attack occurred in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan.