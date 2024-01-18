Defending Champions Qatar Becomes First Team to Qualify for AFC Asian Cup Knockouts

Qatar defeated Tajikistan 1-0 in a narrow victory on Wednesday, in Albayt Stadium and sealed qualification for the Round of 16. The hosts broke the deadlock through their talisman striker Akram Afif in the 17th minute and it turned out to be a well contested game between the two sides.

Tajikistan is now in a “Do or Die” situation, as they will need to get a draw or beat Lebanon in their last game to qualify for the Round of 16. The Tajik side can still qualify for knockouts if they finish third. The four best ‘third-placed’ teams will qualify out of six groups.

Two matches will be played in Group B today, as India will lock horns with Dark Horses Uzbekistan and Australia will take on Syria, in a game where a victory will ensure their qualification for the knockout stage.

A win for India in group B will put them in pole position for knockout stage qualification, the Blue Tigers have not qualified for the knockout stage since 1964, and that was the only time they finished second in a tournament that only consisted of four teams in total. A draw against dark horses Uzbekistan will mean that they will need to beat Syria at all costs to at least secure a 3rd placed finish, which might give them a chance to qualify.

Meanwhile, Palestine will be facing U.A.E in Group C, a group in which Palestine will desperately need a win, considering they have the worst goal difference (GD -3) in the group.

Today’s fixtures:

Fixture Venue Time Syria vs Australia Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium 4.30 PST India vs Uzbekistan Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium 7.30 PST Palestine vs UAE Al Janoub Stadium 10.30 PST

Here is how the six groups have shaped out so far:

Group A W D L Pts Qatar 2 0 0 6 China 0 2 0 2 Tajikistan 0 1 1 1 Lebanon 0 1 1 1

Group B W D L Pts Australia 1 0 0 3 Syria 0 1 0 1 Uzbekistan 0 1 0 1 India 0 0 1 0

Group C W D L Pts Iran 1 0 0 3 UAE 1 0 0 3 Hong Kong 0 0 1 0 Palestine 0 0 1 0

Group D W D L Pts Japan 1 0 0 3 Indonesia 1 0 0 3 Iraq 0 0 1 0 Vietnam 0 0 1 0

Group E W D L Pts Jordan 1 0 0 3 South Korea 1 0 0 3 Bahrain 0 0 1 0 Malaysia 0 0 1 0