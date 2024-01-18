Details of Weaponry Pakistan Used in Iran Strike

In a recent military operation, Pakistan deployed a range of sophisticated weaponry against Iran in response to the violation of its airspace.

The precision strikes, carried out under the codename ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar,’ targeted terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Siestan-o-Baluchistan province.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the operation involved highly coordinated and specifically targeted military strikes, resulting in the elimination of several terrorists.

This retaliation came less than 48 hours after Iran’s incursion into Pakistan, where they targeted alleged bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan.

The Iranian strikes resulted in multiple civilian casualties. Yesterday, Pakistan announced that it has decided to recall its ambassador to Iran following the “unprovoked violation of its airspace,” by Tehran.

Furthermore, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, who is currently in Iran, has been asked not to return for the time being.

Pakistan emphasized its longstanding concerns about safe havens for Pakistani-origin terrorists within Iran. The Foreign Office revealed that multiple dossiers with concrete evidence had been shared with Iran, expressing frustration over the lack of action.

Weaponry Used by Pakistan

The weaponry used by the Pakistan Armed Forces in the operation included JF-17 Thunders equipped with REK standoff precision-guided munitions, Wing Loong II drones using precision-guided munitions, loitering munitions from ground and air drones, F-16s employing precision-guided bombs, and A-100 MLRS artillery rockets.

Furthermore, the primary strike package used by Pakistan included JF-17 Thunder fighter jets from the No. 2 ‘Minhasians’ Multirole Squadron, stationed at the PAF Base Masroor in Karachi, under the 39th Tactical Wing of the Southern Air Command PAF.

Additionally, the primary Precision Guided Munition (PGM) employed by Pakistan in these airstrikes was the GIDS B-REK (Boosted Range Extension Kit). This rocket-boosted glide bomb precision-guided weapon boasts an impressive range of 170 kilometers.

Information regarding the weaponry was shared by STRATCOM Bureau, Pakistan Strategic Forum’s (PSF) division, an independent think tank run by an international team of intelligence researchers.

On the other hand, Sistan and Baluchistan province’s deputy governor Alireza Marhamati in an interview on state television confirmed Pakistan’s airstrikes inside its territory. He claimed that seven foreign nationals, including three women and four children, were killed as a result of the strikes.