Pakistan Air Force Reportedly Conducts Retaliatory Strikes Inside Iran

Reports are emerging on social media platforms suggesting that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has conducted retaliatory strikes within Iranian territory. The unverified reports have been disseminated widely, with open-source intelligence monitor OSINTdefender shedding light on the alleged development.

According to OSINTdefender’s post on X, multiple airstrikes were carried out overnight in Eastern Iran, specifically near the city of Saravan, approximately 20 miles into the Sistan and Balochistan province from the Pakistani border. The post includes images displaying plumes of smoke rising from the purportedly targeted areas.

It is crucial to note that as of now, these reports remain unverified, and the Pakistani military’s top officials have not confirmed any retaliatory strikes.

The backdrop to these strikes stems from recent events where Iran reportedly violated Pakistani airspace and conducted airstrikes. Tragically, the incident resulted in the death of two children, with three girls sustaining injuries.

The relationship between Pakistan and Iran has been strained for some time, and this latest episode threatens to further deteriorate an already tenuous bond between these two powerhouses of the Islamic world.

Amidst the rising tensions, there is a pressing need for both countries to exercise restraint and seek diplomatic solutions. It is imperative that they engage through diplomatic channels to de-escalate the situation and prevent the region from descending into a larger-scale conflict.

The international community is closely watching, urging Pakistan and Iran to prioritize peace and stability over further hostilities.

