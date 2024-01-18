Rohit Sharma Breaks the Record for Most T20I Centuries

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made history as he scored his fifth T20I century during the thrilling third T20I against Afghanistan on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

Rohit’s fifth ton has made him the player with the most T20I centuries in cricket history, surpassing Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and fellow Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav.

Both Maxwell and Suryakumar Yadav have scored four centuries each in their T20I career. They are followed by Pakistan’s batting great, Babar Azam, Kiwi batter, Colin Munro and Czech Republic’s, Sabawoon Davizi, who have scored three centuries each

Most T20I Centuries

Player Innings Strike Rate Average 100s Rohit Sharma 143 139.98 31.29 5 Suryakumar Yadav 57 171.55 45.55 4 Glenn Maxwell 92 153.1 29.55 4 Babar Azam 101 129.58 42.13 3 Colin Munro 62 156.44 31.34 3 Sabawoon Davizi 31 138.93 41.03 3

Rohit Sharma’s brilliant unbeaten knock of 121 runs off 69 balls rescued India after a disastrous start of 22-4, reaching 212-4. Afghanistan fought back with Gulbadin Naib’s 55 off 23, leveling the score at 212-6 and forcing a super over.

The first super-over ended in a tie, with both teams scoring 16. Then, Rohit Sharma led India to 11-1 in just three balls in the second super-over. Ravi Bishnoi’s exceptional bowling, conceding only one run and taking two wickets, secured India’s victory.

It should be noted that this is the first time in the history of men’s T20Is that a match ended in a second super over.

With this victory, India clean-swept the T20I series against Afghanistan by 3-0, marking Rohit’s 42nd win as captain, the joint-most in T20I history.