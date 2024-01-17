FIA Registers Case of Illegal Plots Allotment in Islamabad

In a recent development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has reported significant progress in its investigation of the scandal involving the alleged illegal allotment of plots within the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The FIA has diligently worked to shape its inquiry and has formally registered a case against 12 individuals, including officers from the CDA’s Land Office.

According to FIA sources, the Assistant Director of CDA, Aftab Saleem, along with Patwari Rashid and Abid, have been taken into custody in connection with the case. Furthermore, the FIR has implicated senior officers during the investigation conducted by Land and Revenue officials, emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations. The State member and Director Land CDA has also been nominated in the FIR.

According to sources, the FIA has filed the case and sealed it through an FIR. The FIA will present the accused before the court and file the FIR. Due to bail for other accused, arrests could not be made.

Chairman CDA, retired Captain Anwar ul Haq, recently communicated his concerns to the FIA, urging them to expedite the inquiry. In his letter, the Chairman acknowledged the challenges faced by consumers and requested the return of the CDA’s records. However, the FIA responded that the records cannot be returned, emphasizing their commitment to pursuing the inquiry through their established process.

The scandal, which came to public attention in October, prompted Chairman CDA to direct the FIA to conduct a thorough inquiry. Over the past three months, the FIA has been diligently investigating the case, with approximately 1,500 files from the Land Department handed over for scrutiny.