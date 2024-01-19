Former MMA Star Khabib Rejects Massive $40 Million Deal to Return to UFC

UFC heavyweight champion and commentator Daniel Cormier revealed that former Russian MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov, the longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion rejected a $40 million deal to return to UFC.

The UFC lightweight champion held the title from April 2018 till March 2021 and he retired after an impressive 29-0 record after defeating Justin Gaethje at the UFC 254.

There have been rumors that Khabib wants to return to the Octagon and these rumors have flared up time and time again, however, Cormier put them to bed once and for all.

While talking on his YouTube channel, the UFC Commentator said, “Khabib told us he turned down $40 million. He said $40 million, the dude said $40 million. To come back, to fight in the UFC.”

“I don’t know how many fights he was meaning; I don’t know what event he was talking about but he just said, ‘I turned away $40 million brother, I’m done’,” Cormier added further referring to his conversation with Khabib.

Khabib’s coach, Javier Mendez also put the rumors to bed and clearly stated that “I’m just letting you guys know that, stop all this nonsense, on the internet regarding Khabib coming back to the UFC 300, we are not training together”

“He’s devoted his time to his family and he’s not working people’s corners. Khabib is never gonna fight again. To my knowledge, it has never been spoken about” he further said.

Dana White, the Ultimate Fight Championship President confirmed that Max Holloway will face Justin Gaethje at the UFC for the BMF title which will be awarded to the ‘baddest’ fighter in the UFC 300.