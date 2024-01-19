Govt Again Halts Process For Posting Trade Officers Abroad

Published Jan 19, 2024

The process of posting Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) at Pakistan’s Trade missions abroad has once again hit a snag.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Ministry of Commerce has stopped the process of posting five TIOs. The postings have been halted due to a possible change in allotted stations.

Sources further said that some officers had approached Courts as they were not posted to preferred stations. The stations on which postings have been halted include London, Riyadh, Shanghai, Jakarta, and Addis Ababa.

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker prime minister has approved the appointment of as many as 39 TIOs.

>