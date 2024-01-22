Punjab Extends Revised School Timings Amid Severe Cold Weather

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 22, 2024 | 3:00 pm

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Punjab School Education Department has notified an extension of winter timings in schools throughout the province, effective until January 31st.

As per the notification dated January 20, the extension of winter timings in both public and private schools across the province has been prolonged until January 31, 2024. Regular timings will resume from February 1, 2024.

ALSO READ

According to the Punjab government’s decision, due to severe winter conditions, schools across the province will begin at 9:30 am. Earlier, the provincial government decided against extending winter holidays and, instead, issued revised school timings.

In other news, the provincial education department recently announced that the upcoming SSC (matric) exams will be held as per schedule.

ALSO READ

Previously, All Pakistan Private Schools Association (APPSA), in a letter to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab and the Secretary of Higher Education requested to delay the exams by at least a month.

However, the officials decided that there won’t be any changes to the matric exams’ schedule. The officials stated that a delay in SSC examinations could affect the schedules of higher-level exams.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Ayeza Khan Shines Bright on Her Birthday: Glittering Celebration in London with Girlfriends
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>