Punjab Extends Revised School Timings Amid Severe Cold Weather

The Punjab School Education Department has notified an extension of winter timings in schools throughout the province, effective until January 31st.

As per the notification dated January 20, the extension of winter timings in both public and private schools across the province has been prolonged until January 31, 2024. Regular timings will resume from February 1, 2024.

ALSO READ Students Across Pakistan Likely to Get 8 Consecutive Holidays Next Month

According to the Punjab government’s decision, due to severe winter conditions, schools across the province will begin at 9:30 am. Earlier, the provincial government decided against extending winter holidays and, instead, issued revised school timings.

In other news, the provincial education department recently announced that the upcoming SSC (matric) exams will be held as per schedule.

ALSO READ Educational Institutes Closed Due to Security Threats in Islamabad

Previously, All Pakistan Private Schools Association (APPSA), in a letter to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab and the Secretary of Higher Education requested to delay the exams by at least a month.

However, the officials decided that there won’t be any changes to the matric exams’ schedule. The officials stated that a delay in SSC examinations could affect the schedules of higher-level exams.