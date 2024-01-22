Students Across Pakistan Likely to Get 8 Consecutive Holidays Next Month

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 22, 2024 | 2:49 pm

According to unverified news circulating on various social media platforms, educational institutions nationwide could be closed for 8 days next month due to the General Election scheduled for February 8.

As per the reports, educational institutes will close on Sunday, February 4, and for Kashmir Day on February 5. Following that, they are expected to remain closed during the election period from February 6 to 10.

Furthermore, educational institutions will stay closed on Sunday, February 11, and are set to reopen on February 12. In February, there are two expected public holidays: one on February 5 for Kashmir Day and another on February 8 for the general elections.

However, these reports haven’t been confirmed by officials yet. Previously, it had been reported that educational institutions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain closed from February 7 to 9 due to the general elections.

Officials have reportedly finalized the decision, but the official announcement is expected in the first week of February. 

Furthermore, local authorities might consider the possibility of extending the holidays based on prevailing circumstances.

>