OxfordAQA Launches International Qualifications in Pakistan at Landmark Educational Event

OxfordAQA, one of the leading international examination boards along with Oxford University Press Pakistan announced the official launch of its qualifications in Pakistan through an engaging and enlightening event amongst 200 educationists including school heads, hosted at the picturesque Acton House at the British Deputy High Commission in Karachi.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in OxfordAQA’s commitment to providing high-quality, internationally recognized assessments to students around the world.

With a rich history of delivering qualifications that are designed to bring out the very best of every learner, OxfordAQA is entering into the Pakistani education landscape with the expectation to enhance the learning experience for students and educators alike. The examination board is renowned for its rigorous standards, fair assessments, and dedication to fostering a culture of continuous improvement in education.

The British Deputy High Commissioner and Director of Trade Pakistan, Sarah Mooney, welcomed the guests, underscoring how the Oxford AQA examination is the optimal joint venture of two of the most well-known and established organizations in the world of education today – AQA and Oxford University Press.

She went on to highlight the importance of training and preparing students for life beyond school and how the Oxford AQA examination provides every student the best possible chance at excelling.

Also speaking at the event, Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, Oxford University Press, shared the reasons for the excitement around these qualifications, stating: “The launch of OxfordAQA in Pakistan is a momentous occasion for the education sector. This collaboration between Oxford University Press and AQA, the UK’s largest provider of academic qualifications, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our students, preparing them to compete on the global stage with future-ready skills. OxfordAQA is the answer to all learners who seek fairness, transparency, and quality in learning. We have high hopes to see OxfordAQA enabling our students to shine globally, and we look forward to witnessing the positive impact it will have on our education landscape.”

OxfordAQA places a strong emphasis on innovative teaching methods, as Andrew Coombe, Managing Director, OxfordAQA emphasized and explained how it utilizes the latest educational technologies to enhance the learning experience. He said: “OxfordAQA offers a diverse range of subjects to cater to the varied interests and academic pursuits of students in Pakistan. From sciences to humanities, OxfordAQA’s qualifications are designed to encourage a holistic development of skills and knowledge. Students in Pakistan can now benefit from qualifications that are widely recognized by universities, employers, and educational institutions globally, and that open doors to opportunities both within the country and on the international stage. Our mission is to empower students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving world.”

Jamie Kirkaldy, Head of Teaching and Learning Support asserted OxfordAQA’s commitment to fairness and equality in qualifications. He stated: “The OxfordAQA examination board ensures that exams are accessible to all students, regardless of their background or circumstances, fostering a level playing field for academic success. Why should students who speak English as a second language, and live outside the UK, be at a disadvantage when they take international exams? At OxfordAQA, we only test subject ability, not language skills or cultural knowledge – giving every student the best possible chance to show what they can do.”

OxfordAQA also provides ongoing high-quality professional development opportunities for educators to enhance their teaching skills and stay abreast of the latest educational trends. This focus on continuous improvement extends to the overall educational ecosystem.

Participants at the launch events agreed that OxfordAQA represents a huge opportunity for learners and educators alike, and enjoyed the interaction with representatives from Oxford University Press and OxfordAQA to discuss the future of education.