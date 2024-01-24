Al Jalil Developers Partners with AdPluto for Revolutionary Digital Ad Buying Experience

Al Jalil Developers, a pioneering name in Pakistan’s real estate sector, has announced a landmark partnership with AdPluto, a leading-edge, self-serve media buying platform.

This collaboration was commemorated in a MoU signing ceremony held in Lahore, graced by the presence of members from both sides.

This strategic alliance marks Al Jalil Developers as the first real estate company to select AdPluto as its primary platform for digital advertising.

AdPluto stands out in the realm of digital media buying with its innovative, fully automated system, designed to bring unprecedented efficiency and transparency to advertising in Pakistan.

The platform offers a nationwide service to advertisers and agencies, challenging the monopoly of traditional platforms like Google Ads. It promises enhanced results, local payment options, and superior domain targeting for its users.

Al Jalil Developers, renowned for its significant contributions to the real estate, housing, and infrastructure sectors, boasts a portfolio of prestigious projects. These include the Al Jalil Garden Housing Scheme – the largest LDA-approved project in Lahore West, the Al-Noor Orchard Housing Scheme, Al-Baari Residencia, Al Aziz Residencia in Sheikhupura, and the groundbreaking Lahore Entertainment City, Pakistan’s first purpose-built entertainment destination.

At the event, Mr. Abdullah Hashmi, Head of Marketing at Al Jalil Developers, voiced his excitement about this transformative venture, emphasizing: “In the dynamic expanse of real estate, our union with AdPluto transcends the conventional definition of a partnership—it’s a bold stride towards reshaping how we converse and engage with our audience. AdPluto’s revolutionary platform is an algorithmic storyteller, revolutionizing the way we weave our narrative. In the digital advertising arena, this collaboration is a symphony of code and creativity, defining a new era of tech-savvy engagement.

Mr. Haider Ahmed Qazi, Head of Ecommerce at Al Jalil Developers, enthusiastically highlighted the benefits of this partnership, stating: “With AdPluto, we are not only witnessing better CPM rates but also experiencing a superior domain list where our campaigns are served, far surpassing what we’ve seen with Google. Additionally, the convenience of spending and being billed in PKR enhances our advertising efficacy significantly.”

Akram Ali Vice President – Asia Pacific & Middle East, also expressed his delight, adding: “We are pleased that esteemed brands like Al-Jalil are placing their trust in AdPluto’s services. Our commitment is to make digital advertising more productive and affordable for brands in Pakistan through AdPluto. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to transforming the digital advertising landscape for the better.”

This partnership is set to reshape the digital advertising landscape in Pakistan, offering an innovative alternative to traditional platforms. It empowers advertisers with more efficient tools and localised options, aligning with the evolving needs of the dynamic Pakistani market.