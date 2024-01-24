Canada Enforces Hard Limit on International Students Coming for Higher Education

In a major announcement, Canada has decided to introduce a cap on international student permits for a two-year period.

Furthermore, it also announced that it will halt work permits for certain postgraduate students to address concerns about the impact of a growing number of newcomers on the housing crisis.

According to the immigration ministry, approximately 360,000 study permits are expected to be approved this year, which reflects a 35% reduction compared to last year.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller stated that the federal government will collaborate with provinces, responsible for the educational system, to implement the cap.

Explaining the reason behind introducing the cap, the minister said that its purpose is to protect students attending colleges, particularly private-public partnerships, that offer subpar services at high costs. Additionally, it seeks to ease pressure on housing and services.

During a conversation with media reporters, the minister said, “Some private institutions have taken advantage of international students by operating under-resourced campuses, lacking support for students and charging high tuition fees, all the while significantly increasing their intake of international students.”

“This increase is also putting pressure on housing, healthcare and other services,” he added. Miller hoped that reducing the numbers would help lower the rental prices.

The increase in population due to immigration has put pressure on services like healthcare and education, while also contributing to the rise in housing costs. These issues have affected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s position as polls indicate he could lose the election if held right now.